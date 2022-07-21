In revamped SEZs, govt plans to levy 15% corporation tax

However, units located in SEZs used to enjoy 100% income tax exemption on export income for the first five years, 50% for the next five years and 50% of the ploughed back export profit for another five years. In the 2016-17 budget, the government said that the income tax benefits to new SEZ units would be available only to those units which commence activity before 31 March 2020 as it wanted to do away with exemptions. With the sunset clause over, there isn’t much incentive left for entities to set up manufacturing facilities in these zones.