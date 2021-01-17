Of the total 46 operating and working mines in the country whose leases expired on March 31, 2020, 24 mines are in Odisha, seven in Karnataka, six in Jharkhand, four in Andhra Pradesh, two in Rajasthan, two in Gujarat and one in Himachal Pradesh. All 24 mines in Odisha and four mines in Karnataka were auctioned last year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}