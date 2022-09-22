In the works: Swift clearances at all ports3 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 01:02 AM IST
The ‘customs ONE’ plan is part of the India@2047 blueprint, a vision to make the country one of the world’s top three economies.
The government is working on streamlining approvals to ensure that goods for exports and imports are cleared within an hour of their arrival at seaports and airports to help catapult India’s share in global trade to 10% by 2047.