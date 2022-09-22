In the works: Swift clearances at all ports

As part of the plan, the government has decided to project 100 Indian brands as global champions, aiming to make India among the top three in global services trade by 2047 in tourism, IT services, business services, healthcare, and education. It is also working to achieve leadership positions at the World Trade Organization (WTO) with the help of free trade agreement partner countries, according to the vision plan. India has so far signed trade pacts with the UAE and Australia this year and is likely to sign at least two more—with the UK and Canada—by the end of the year.