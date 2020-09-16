Govt prepares draft rules to protect electricity consumers' rights

The draft also pertains to timely and simplified procedure for connection. A person would require only two documents for connection up to a load of 10 kw, and no estimation of demand charges for load up to 150 kw to expedite giving connection. It also fixes the time period for providing connection. The time period will not exceed 7 days in metro cities, 15 days in other municipal areas and 30 days in rural areas, to provide new connections and modify existing connections.