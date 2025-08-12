Govt proposes IBC overhaul, shift of power from courtrooms to boardrooms
The Bill outlines a creditor-led, largely out-of-court insolvency process for quick rescue, faster tribunal timelines, a new framework for group insolvencies and cross-border bankruptcies, and clearer rules on the priority of government dues.
New Delhi: India’s bankruptcy playbook is set for its biggest rewrite since the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) came into force in 2016. The IBC (Amendment) Bill 2025 – tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday by finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman and referred to a select committee – proposes to shift much of corporate debt resolution from crowded courtrooms to boardroom tables.