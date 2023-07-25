Govt rejects Chinese BYD-Megha Engineering's $1 billion proposal to set up EV plant1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 12:41 AM IST
The government has rejected a $1 billion investment proposal of Chinese electric car maker BYD to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in India alongwith with its Hyderabad-based partner Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) sources said to news agency PTI.
