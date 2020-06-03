Govt relaxes visa and travel restrictions for healthcare professionals

After the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 31st declared the outbreak of novel coronavirus as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), as the outbreak started spreading outside Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the virus, the international movement thereafter remained severely affected. Currently, the covid-19 has impacted over 188 countries in the world including India. India remains positioned at the seventh spot among the worst virus hit countries in the world with having more than 2 lakh cases and nearly 6000 deaths with a fatality rate of 2.80%.