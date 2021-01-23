Govt reshuffles top level bureaucracy ahead of Budget 2021

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has made changes in secretary level positions in 11 departments including power, textiles, fertilizer with fresh appointments and reshuffles. The Budget session is scheduled to begin on 29 January and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her third budget on 1 February.

Bidyut Bihari Swain, Gujarat carde IAS officer, currently serving as special secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has been appointed as the secretary of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Secretary in the Department of Water Resources River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Upendra Prasad Singh will now become the Ministry of Textiles while Alok Tandon presently in the UP cadre has been appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Mines.

While secretary in the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi will take charge of the Department of Fertilisers in the same ministry, tourism secretary Yogendra Tripathy will become the new secretary in the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals.

The ACC has also upgraded additional secretary level posts to special secretary level in the same department in case of five civil servants including Karnataka carde IAS officer Anil Kumar Jha in the Department of Revenue.

