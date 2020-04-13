Govt scraps mandatory approval rule for each covid-19 test

BENGALURU : The Centre has scrapped the rule that made it mandatory for all laboratories—government or private—to get permission from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), a unit of the Union health ministry’s National Centre for Disease Control, before testing a patient for covid-19.

The rule required the doctor to submit a form for each patient and test to the IDSP, approval for which could take anywhere from an hour to a whole day.

On 4 April, Mint had reported that doctors and public health experts said the wait for permission from the IDSP was delaying testing at a time when India needed to conduct tests aggressively to contain and map the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In its notification on 11 April, based on recommendations from the health ministry, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) said permission from state surveillance cells (which are the IDSP authorities at the state level) is no longer needed for testing samples for covid-19.

The screening of the specimen referral form will henceforth be carried out by an in-house team of doctors.

“We are currently doing 30 to 40 tests a day. By removing the need to get permission from the IDSP or the state surveillance units, we can go up to 200 tests per day," said Dr Kunal Sharma, oncopathologist and section head, pathology, SRL Reference Lab, Bengaluru.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been urging countries to test as many people as possible and isolate them to prevent community transmission. The global body has cited South Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong for best practices in testing.

“With the government all set to extend the lockdown, we must pull out all the stops to protect people. We cannot afford to have unnecessary rules and regulations in this hour of crisis," said Dr Nagendra Swamy, founder chairman, Medisync Health Management Services.