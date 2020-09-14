Govt seeks Parliament nod to infuse 20,000 crore in PSBs via recap bonds

The step assumes significance as capital infusion will offer support to state-owned lenders to handle the country’s deepening covid-19 crisis that has put borrowers under pressure, increasing the threat of higher non-performing assets. Capital infusion through recapitalisation bonds, however, will not impact fiscal deficit in the current financial year as there is no cash outgo.

Finance minister Sitharaman tabled supplementary demand for grants in the Parliament, which reflects the additional expenses sought by various ministries over and above the amount allocated in the Budget. It also indicates the spending appetite of the government.

The central bank had also called for capital infusion into banks to help them deal with the concerns of rising bad loans. “Going forward, there are certain stress points in the financial system, which would require constant regulatory and policy attention to mitigate the risks. The economic impact of the pandemic - due to lock-down and anticipated post lock-down compression in economic growth - may result in higher non-performing assets and capital erosion of banks. A recapitalisation plan for PSBs and private banks (PVBs) has, therefore, become necessary," Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had said in July.

The RBI had also said that bad loans are expected to rise to a 20-year high to 12.5% of total advances by March 2021 and had warned that if the economic conditions worsen further, this may soar to 14.7% under the very severely stressed scenario.

While the 2020-21 budget did not set aside funds for capital infusion into state-owned banks, in the previous fiscal, the government had infused ₹70,000 crore into state-owned banks to boost growth capital.

