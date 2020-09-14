Govt seeks Parliament nod to infuse 20,000 crore in PSBs via recap bonds

The central bank had also called for capital infusion into banks to help them deal with the concerns of rising bad loans. “Going forward, there are certain stress points in the financial system, which would require constant regulatory and policy attention to mitigate the risks. The economic impact of the pandemic - due to lock-down and anticipated post lock-down compression in economic growth - may result in higher non-performing assets and capital erosion of banks. A recapitalisation plan for PSBs and private banks (PVBs) has, therefore, become necessary," Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had said in July.