Govt seeks to  mend  fences  with unions  to  roll out  labour  codes

Confirming the meeting with Yadav, Amarjeet Kaur, general secretary of theAll India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), termed it as a courtesy call. “Yes, there was a meeting, but it was just an initial meet for around 45 minutes to one hour to know each other. No policy decision was discussed, no labour code issues were discussed—neither was there any update on the reframing of rules that unions have been demanding," Kaur said, adding that reconvening of ILC will be a key factor to gain confidence in the stretched relationship between the government and the unions.