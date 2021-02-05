Another important part of the policy will be setting up scrapping centres in public-private partnerships (PPP). “The state governments and private partners will be assisted, facilitated in the establishment of these scrapping centres. The government will only play a facilitating role, it will not involve in regulating, controlling the scrapping centres. Scrapping facility is already well developed, especially in the shipping sector. We are trying to integrate automobile scrapping with the shipping sector and other sectors, where economies of scale can be achieved," he explained.