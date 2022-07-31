Govt to consider IBC amendment soon

Panjiar said a robust framework dealing with cross-border insolvency has been a key ask of the industry. Currently, the IBC caters to domestic laws and handles insolvent enterprises based in India. There is no standard instrument to restructure firms with assets and liabilities in both India and abroad—a shortcoming flagged by the National Company Law Tribunal. “While forming the legal framework for cross border insolvency in India, the government should ensure that the same is in consonance with laws in foreign countries to the extent possible since that would not only provide added synergy but would also ensure conflict management and value creation, which are crucial components to ensure success of such a cross border insolvency," said Panjiar.