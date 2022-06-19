New airports to come up as multi-modal mobility hubs

“As part of the airport capacity expansion, there would be waterdromes in the Northeast and in some islands, and helipads in the hill states. Some of the new airports to be added are projects of scaling up existing air strips into full-fledged airports. In some of them, there may not be the requirement of massive infrastructure like in a metro city, but a small functional airport facility would offer air connectivity and boost economic activity," the official cited above said, adding that even 220 airports may not be sufficient for a large country like India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}