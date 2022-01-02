Govt to formulate air sports policy to make it safe, affordable

The national air sports policy will cover sports like aerobatics, aeromodelling, amateur-built and experimental aircraft, ballooning, drones, skydiving, and vintage aircraft

NEW DELHI : The Modi government is mulling to formulate a national air sports policy as well as to set up an apex body for air sports to promote the sports by making it 'safe, affordable, accessible, enjoyable and sustainable.'

The national air sports policy will cover sports like aerobatics, aeromodelling, amateur-built and experimental aircraft, ballooning, drones, skydiving, and vintage aircraft.

The civil aviation ministry said the plan aims to promote air sports by making it "safe, affordable, accessible, enjoyable and sustainable."

The ministry has also sought public opinion on the (NASP 2022) till January 31.

Under the policy, the government plans to establish an Air Sports Federation of India (ASFI) as the apex governing body. The ASFI will represent India at The Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) —world governing body for air sports—and other global platforms related to air sports.

The plan further aims to establish associations for each air sport. The associations will handle day-to-day activities and will be accountable to ASFI with respect to the regulatory oversight.

