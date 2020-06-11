Earlier, Dhanuka Agritech Chairman R G Agarwal said the proposed ban would affect both farmers and manufacturers. He said at least 12 out of 27 products were being widely used in major agri producing countries and demanded that the government should withdraw this draft order. Pesticides industry body PMFAI on Tuesday opposed the government's proposal to ban 27 pesticides, stating that it would result in business loss of worth ₹6,000 crore and benefit China, besides affecting farmers' interest with substitutes being four-times costly. Pesticides Manufacturers & Formulators Association of India (PMFAI) President Pradip Dave had sought an investigation by a high powered scientific panel on the proposed ban of these 27 pesticides.