Govt to release next deposits of PM-KISAN on 25 December amid farmers' protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of finance benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on 25 December via video conferencing, Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Wednesday. Over 9 crore farmers families are set to be benefitted as ₹2,000 each is digitally deposited in their bank accounts. This will be the last instalment of the current financial year for the quarter between December and March.

"With the push of a button, the Prime Minister will enable the transfer of more than ₹18,000 crores to more than 9 crores beneficiary farmer families," the statement added.

Under the PM-KISAN, a financial support of ₹6,000 per year is provided to all registered farmers across the country in three equal installments of ₹2,000 each, every four months.

Modi will also meet the farmers from states during the event. "The farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of farmers," the statement added.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting at the borders of national capital since 26 November against three new farm laws — the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Central government on 20 December invited farmer leaders for a fresh round of talks amid attempts to end the agitation. The government has held several rounds of talks with the farmers so far.

On 8 December, Union home inister Amit Shah had held a meeting with the 13 representatives of farm unions. However, a day later, farmer leaders rejected a proposal sent by the Centre.









