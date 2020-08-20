The road transport and highways ministry has proposed tweaking vehicle registration form to help divyangjans or the physically disabled people to avail various financial incentives, including benefits under the goods and services tax (GST).

The government proposes to add vehicle ownership details in the registration form under the following categories—charitable trust, driving training school, divyangjan, state transport department, educational institute, central government, individual, local authority, among others.

“It has come to the notice of the ministry that the ownership details are not properly reflected under the ownership under the various forms under CMVR (central motor vehicle rules) required for registration of the motor vehicles… As per the current details under CMVR 1989, the ownership captured does not reflect the details of the Divyangjan citizens," an official statement said.

Physically disabled people get GST and other financial incentives including exemption on paying toll on the highways, under various government schemes. Since the ownership of a vehicle is not captured in the registration form, it becomes difficult for such citizens to avail these benefits.

“With the proposed amendments, such ownership details would be properly reflected and divyangjan would be able to avail the benefits under various schemes," it said.

The ministry has invited stakeholder comments within 30 days.





