Home >Politics >Policy >Govt warns the public against 'mischievous' activities of MSME Export Promotion Council
The MSME Export Council on its website has clarified that it is a private company formed for charitable purpose.

Govt warns the public against 'mischievous' activities of MSME Export Promotion Council

1 min read . 12:42 PM IST Livemint , Edited By Tamal Nandi

  • Ministry of MSME alerts the public at large about unauthorized and ill-intentioned activities of MSME Export Promotion Council

NEW DELHI : The MSME ministry today warned the public not to fall prey to "unauthorised" and "ill-intentioned" activities of MSME Export Promotion Council and clarified that it is not associated with the organisation in any way. 

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) issued a clarification in this regard alerting the public after taking strong note "of mischievous activities of this organisation projecting itself as part of the MSME ministry".

Ministry of MSME, Government of India has said that it is noticed that certain messages are being circulated in Media and Social Media regarding issuance of appointment letter to the post of ‘Director’ by MSME Export Promotion Council. It is also seen that this organization is using the name of Ministry of MSME.

It is hereby clarified that Ministry of MSME, Government of India is not associated with the MSME Export Promotion Council in any way. Also, the Ministry of MSME has not authorized any posting or appointment to any post related with this council. The Public is informed and advised not to fall prey to such messages or such elements.

It is also seen that this organisation is using the name of the Ministry of MSME.

However, the MSME Export Council on its website has clarified that it is a private company formed for charitable purpose.

"MSME Export Promotion Council is a private company and not any department of the Government of India," it said.

