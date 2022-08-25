Govt  weighs  cutting  tax rates in new I-T regime

The benefits of the old regime include deductions allowed under personal income tax, including house rent, life insurance and health insurance. “We have not seen much traction for the new personal income tax regime without exemptions so far. That’s because individuals are calculating their taxes based on both the regimes and seeing which one is beneficial. Those already taking benefits of insurance or house rent would not like to opt for a regime that does not offer any incentive. There is a need to sweeten the new income tax regime to find takers," the official cited above said on the condition of anonymity.