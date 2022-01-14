Govt weighing out-of-budget plans to tackle covid impact

“The government is likely to take into account the likely impact of the third wave only after the budget for FY23 because budget preparation has already been mostly done. Most of the effect will happen in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal or may continue in the first few months of the next financial year. If the effect is severe, it will have to be addressed through a supplementary budget next financial year," said D.K. Srivastava, chief policy adviser, EY India.