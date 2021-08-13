Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today said at the launch of the National Automobile Scrappage Policy that according to an estimate, with increased sale of automobiles, the government will get a profit of ₹30,000-40,000 crore in GST.

“Around 99% of recovery(metal waste)can be done with regular scrapping. It will also bring down cost of raw material by approx 40%. It will make components less expensive and increase our competitiveness in international market," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said as quoted by news agency ANI

The Vehicle Scrapping Policy is aimed at creating an eco-system for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environmentally friendly and safe manner. The policy intends to create scrapping infrastructure in the form of Automated Testing Stations and Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities across the country.

