Greenwashing: Proof needed for claims, say draft norms

New Delhi: All green claims made by a person or an organization must be supported by verifiable evidence, according to new draft guidelines released on Tuesday for preventing greenwashing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, information related to these claims should be made public through different means of communication—directly, through QR codes or web links.

The draft guidelines on the prevention and regulation of greenwashing were released on Tuesday by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for public consultation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stakeholders have been asked to send their comments by 21 March.

Greenwashing refers to false or misleading claims made by an organization about the positive impact that a company, product or service has on the environment.

“Comparative environmental claims that compare one product or service to another must be based on verifiable and relevant data. Substantiate specific environmental claims with credible certification, reliable scientific evidence, and independent third-party verification for authenticity," it stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the draft norms, generic terms such as’ clean’, ‘green’, ‘eco-friendly’, ‘eco-consciousness‘, ‘good for the planet’, ‘minimal impact’, ‘cruelty-free’, ‘carbon-neutral’ and similar assertions shall not be used without adequate qualifiers and substantiation and adequate disclosure.

Specific environmental claims such as carbon offsets, carbon neutral, compostable, degradable, ‘free-of’, sustainability claims, non-toxic, 100% natural, ozone-safe and ozone-friendly, recyclable, refillable, renewable, the companies must be supported with credible certification, reliable scientific evidence, or independent third-party verification, it added.

The guidelines also make it mandatory for various organisations to disclose information about the companies that are making green claims. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“These guidelines will not apply to any advertisements or communication that is not specific to any product or service," the draft guidelines said.

