GST compensation: Centre to borrow 1.1 lakh crore to meet shortfall

During the meeting in August, the Centre presented two options before states to meet the GST shortfall. The two options before states were — 1) A special window can be provided to the states, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, at a reasonable interest rate for borrowing of ₹1.1 lakh crore. The amount can be repaid after five years (of GST implementation) ending 2022 from cess collection. The GST panel had increased the borrowing limit of ₹1.1 lakh crore instead of ₹97,000 crore on Monday. 2) The second option is to borrow the entire ₹2.35 lakh crore shortfall under the special window.