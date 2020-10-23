GST compensation: Centre transfers 6,000 crore as first tranche to 16 states

To compensate the Goods and Services Tax ( GST ) shortfall, the central government has borrowed and transferred ₹6,000 crore as the first tranche to 16 states and union territories under special borrowing window, the finance ministry said on Friday. The interest rate has been fixed at 5.19%. The tenor of borrowing will be broadly in the range of 3 to 5 years, finance ministry added.

The 16 states and union territories are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, MP, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

The centre is likely make weekly releases of ₹6,000 crore to states, finance ministry added.

The central government will borrow ₹1.1 lakh crore under the special window to meet the shortfall of GST compensation, the finance ministry earlier said.The total shortfall in collection of GST estimated at ₹2.35 lakh crore. Out of the total shortfall, ₹1.1 lakh crore is on account of GST shortfall.

The amount borrowed will be passed on to the states as "back-to-back loan in lieu of GST compensation cess" releases, said the finance ministry. This borrowing will not have any impact on the fiscal deficit of the government. The amount will be reflected as the capital receipts of the state governments and as part of financing of its respective fiscal deficits, said the finance ministry. The Centre borrowing on behalf of states is likely to ensure that a single rate of borrowing is charged and this would also be easy to administer.

The government earlier issued a fresh borrowing plan by including the additional amount in its calendar for the second half. To operationalise the special window to states for meeting the GST compensation cess shortfall of ₹1,10,000 crore, the Government of India (GoI) borrowing calendar is being modified in consultation with Reserve Bank of India (RBI), an official statement said.

"For the remaining period of the fiscal year 2020-21 (October 19, 2020 to March 31, 2021) GoI will borrow an aggregate amount of ₹4,88,000 crore. The additional amount for meeting the GST compensation shortfall shall be raised equally at the rate of ₹55,000 crore under the 3 year and 5 year tenors," it said.

