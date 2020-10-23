GST compensation: Centre transfers 6,000 crore as first tranche to 16 states

The amount borrowed will be passed on to the states as "back-to-back loan in lieu of GST compensation cess" releases, said the finance ministry. This borrowing will not have any impact on the fiscal deficit of the government. The amount will be reflected as the capital receipts of the state governments and as part of financing of its respective fiscal deficits, said the finance ministry. The Centre borrowing on behalf of states is likely to ensure that a single rate of borrowing is charged and this would also be easy to administer.