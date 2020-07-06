GST consensus under strain as revenues dry up in states

Modi, who is also the convenor of the group of ministers on revenue analysis, said that the Centre can compensate states only from the revenue collected in the compensation cess fund, not from the Consolidated Fund of India. “The law does not provide that the central government will at any cost provide compensation to the states. It is to be given from the compensation cess fund. It is another thing that states may issue any kind of political statement," said Modi. He said that the options before the council for addressing the compensation requirement—increasing the tax rates and extending the coverage of the GST cess—cannot be taken up in the immediate future due to the pandemic situation.