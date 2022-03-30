GST Council may put off plan to merge slabs amid high oil prices

Delhi deputy chief minister and finance minister Manish Sisodia said the state is not in favour of any merger of rates but would prefer rate-cuts at this juncture that would only improve compliance. “Delhi supports lower GST rates and higher compliance. This is because higher tax rates encourage evasion. Raising the rates never gives a solution. AI (artificial intelligence) based enforcement and lower rates will only improve compliance and raise tax collections. In the case of merging two GST rates, taxes may have to be increased for certain goods and services and lowered for a few. This is not a fair system. Why merge the rates? Why not bring down the prevailing rates itself," said Sisodia.