The compensation cess collected this year so far — amounting to ₹20,000 crore — will be disbursed to the states tonight, the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after the 42nd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meet. The centre also extended the compensation cess beyond June 2022. However, the centre and the states fail to reach a consensus on the issue of borrowing to make up for compensation shortfall in Monday's meet.

Commenting on the outcome of 42nd GST Council meet, Divakar Vijayasarathy, Founder and Managing Partner, DVS Advisors LLP. said, "The decision to disburse ₹20,000 crores of compensation cess collected till date to the states, resolution of IGST devolution and decision of only quarterly returns for small tax payers are welcome and indicates the councils ability to resolve other pending issues inspite of the differences on the compensation issue. The same is note worthy."

Here are the key updates of 42nd GST Council meet:

1) The Centre and states on Monday could not reach any consensus on the issue of borrowing to make up for compensation shortfall at the 42nd GST Council meet. The next meeting is scheduled on 12 October.

2) The Centre also resolved the long-pending issue of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) "without causing a burden on states which had received more IGST than they should have," the finance minister added.

3) The GST Council decided to release about ₹24,000 crore of IGST to the states that have received less earlier, by the end of the next week. "A committee under Bihar minister Sushil Modi has worked out a way to resolve IGST devolution issue ₹24,000 crore which has to go to states that received less will get the amount now We aren't asking states that received more to pay back dues now," the finance minister added.

4) The GST Council also extended the compensation cess beyond June 2022.

5) From January 1, the taxpayers whose annual turnover is less than ₹5 crores will not be required to file monthly returns i.e GSTR 3B and GSTR1. They will only file quarterly returns, said finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey.

Commenting on this, Ajinkya Gunjan Mishra, Partner, L&L Partners, said, "The GST council has recommended a slew of measures to reduce the compliance burden. Small taxpayers, with turnover of less than ₹5 crore, would especially benefit from the latest 'ease of compliance' initiatives."

6) From 1 April 2021, taxpayers with turnover more than ₹5 crore will have to compulsorily mention HSN codes up to 6 digits. Those with turnover less than ₹5 crore will have to mention HSN code up to 4 digits, for B2B supplies, the finance ministry said. In certain classes of goods where government feels the need for closer tracking, HSN codes will be of 8 digits. These will be notified by the government, said finance secretary.

7) GST Council exempts satellite launch services by ISRO, Antrix, said finance secretary after Council meeting.

8) As for refunds, in order to keep a check on them, they will given to those bank accounts validated by PAN and Aadhar. "The GST council has decided that the refund application can be signed via Aadhar," said Pandey.









