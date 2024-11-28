Politics
Petroleum ministry recommends GST on natural gas
Summary
- It has not yet been decided whether it will be part of the agenda of the GST Council’s next meeting scheduled in December
The petroleum and natural gas ministry has recommended the inclusion of natural gas in the goods and services tax (GST) framework to the finance ministry, an official aware of the development said on Thursday.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more