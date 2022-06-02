GST mop-up above 1.4 tn in May for a third month

High revenues provide the government with a cushion amid rising spending pressures to tame inflation. The government last week announced several measures to cool prices, including a cut in central excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and on diesel by ₹6 per litre, costing the exchequer close to ₹1 trillion per year in revenue. Beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme will also get a ₹200 per cylinder subsidy on cooking gas, adding ₹6,100 crore to the Centre’s subsidy bill. Besides, the government will also provide an additional fertilizer subsidy of ₹1.10 trillion to cushion farmers from the price rise further, taking the fertilizer bill to ₹2.15 trillion in FY23. The GST from import of goods rose 43% from a year earlier, while revenues from domestic transactions increased 44%.

