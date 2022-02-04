GST on transaction fees, not on crypto's value, says Centre

“In the case of certain transactions, say mining activity of cryptocurrency or exchange between two persons in crypto assets, we have been examining whether it involves a transaction in the supply of goods or services, or if it is just an actionable claim that is neither goods nor services under GST law," the second official said. He said if it is classified as goods or services, then GST will apply. “One view is that because it is an actionable claim, it is neither goods nor services. That part is not very clear. We are giving a good, hard look, and we will firm up our view in due course," the official added.