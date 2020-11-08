In a huge relief to taxpayers, the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) portal can handle up to three lakh traffic for return filings. GSTN has upgraded its IT systems to handle more tax filings at a same time. "The GSTN Portal now successfully handles almost double the taxpayer traffic for return filing immediately after lockdown. It has been made possible as the GST infra has been upgraded to handle up to three lakh concurrent logged-in users at a time," according to an official statement.

The upgrade will help GSTN to handle up to five lakhs concurrently logged-in taxpayers, if necessary, the company said. "The GST eco-system is future-ready to offer a seamless experience to the taxpayers with its augmented capacity even beyond the current load limits. Taking the surge during the peak filing into consideration, GSTN also took on the performance and stress testing of GST System applications that helped identify and remove bottlenecks in the software," the official statement further said.

There was a sudden jump in the filing of GSTR-3B in September, according to GSTN data. "It is noteworthy to mention that the number of active taxpayer numbers has effectively doubled since the launch of GST at approximately 1.3 crore. This surge was due to the backlog in the filing of previous months' returns for which relaxations were provided to the taxpayers in view of the COVID-19 outbreak," as per the official statement.

GSTN said on Sunday it has rolled out auto-populated monthly tax returns for businesses, which makes tax filings easier and improves compliance. The auto-populated tax return forms showing the summary of monthly transactions (form 3B) will be available from the October tax period onwards. These forms will be available in the GSTN portal 12 November.

