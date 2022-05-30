‘GST audits won’t be burden for biz

Audit of companies by GST authorities is in addition to the GST audit that firms, barring the small ones, do and is a key element of the tax authority’s tool kit. In recent months, tax professionals reported an increase in the number of businesses seeking advice on issues arising from departmental audits. They said that in many cases, an audit is triggered by the mismatch between the automatically generated return of purchases of raw materials and services and the tax return showing a summary of transactions based on which tax is paid by a firm.