Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has approved construction of buildings of 70 floors or more in five major cities of the state, Press Trust of India reported. As per the present rules, the maximum permissible limit for tall structures in the state was 23 floors.

The state government has decided to amend the Common GDCR (general development control regulations) to allow construction of high-rise structures of 70 or more floors in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Gandhinagar.

"The skyline of five major Gujarat cities, Ahmedabad-Vadodara-Surat-Rajkot-Gandhinagar, to be transformed soon with the decision of CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp to permit construction of 70+ storey buildings for vertical development necessary to ensure optimum use of land in the cities," said the chief minister's office in a tweet.

New rules regarding tall buildings approved by the government will be applicable to structures which are over 100 metres in height. A special technical committee will be set up to give approval to such projects.

The plot size to construct a skyscraper having a height between 100 to 150 metres must be 2,500 sqm, and 3,500 sqm if the proposed height is above 150 metres.

Apart from preparation of a disaster management plan, a wind tunnel test of the model structure has been made compulsory under the new rules, the release said.

Rupani exuded confidence that the new rules will ensure optimum utilisation of land and eventually help in lowering the prices of houses. (With PTI inputs)

