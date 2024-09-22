’Had to beg to pay son’s fees’: AAP’s Manish Sisodia recalls Tihar days, says ‘was told to think about family’

Launching an attack on the ruling BJP, former Delhi Deputy CM and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday recounted the financial difficulties his family had to undergo while he was imprisoned in Tihar following his arrest in now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published22 Sep 2024, 05:48 PM IST
'Had to beg to pay son's fees’: AAP's Manish Sisodia recalls Tihar days, says ‘was told to think about family’
’Had to beg to pay son’s fees’: AAP’s Manish Sisodia recalls Tihar days, says ‘was told to think about family’

Launching an attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday recounted the financial difficulties his family had to undergo while he was imprisoned in Tihar following his arrest in now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

“I had to beg for help to pay my son's fees. I had told tell them that I have to pay my son's fees and Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen by bank account," the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said while addressing a public gathering at the 'Janta ki Adalat' event held at Jantar Mantar.

Sisodia accused the BJP of attempting to create a rift between him and Arvind Kejriwal, though they failed.

Also Read | Atishi takes oath as Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP preps for Assembly polls

“The BJP people wanted to break my and Arvind Kejriwal ji's friendship, but they could not do that. If Ram ji and Lakshman ji had ever been separated in Ramayana and met again, they would have met like we both met on September 13 after Kejriwal ji came out of jail.”

Sisodia allegedly claimed that he got offers to switch to the BJP, but he told them that they are trying to separate Laxman from Ram.

Also Read | AAP’s Dalit face Mukesh Ahalawat takes oath as Delhi govt minister: Who is he?

“I was told to think about myself, and that no one thinks about anyone in politics. I was told to think about my family, my ailing wife, and my son who is in college. I told them that you are trying to separate Laxman from Ram. No Raavan in the world has the power to do that. For 26 years, Arvind Kejriwal has been my brother and political mentor," he added.

Sisodia further claimed that they tried to break him by saying that Kejriwal had framed him. He further claimed that “I was told in the jail, ‘name Kejriwal, you will be saved.’

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh in Delhi: AAP offers ‘free tickets’, but not for the concert

The AAP leader alleged that he and his party colleagues were arrested for breaking AAP. “ Our leaders were put in jail to stop the work of the people of Delhi. They were put in jail to break our government and party. But I am saying with great pride that neither our party broke nor our government fell. I was threatened and tempted to leave Aam Aadmi Party. But I did not give in and panic. We are soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal Ji and stand firmly with him.”

Earlier on August 9, Sisodia was released on bail in both ED and Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) cases linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. The apex court granted Sisodia bail on certain conditions. Manish Sisodia was also asked to furnish a bail bond of 10 lakh with two sureties. The apex court also ordered the former Delhi deputy CM to surrender his passport and report twice a week, on Monday and Thursday, before IO. He was also warned that any attempt to influence or tamper with evidence may land him in trouble.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Sep 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsPolicy’Had to beg to pay son’s fees’: AAP’s Manish Sisodia recalls Tihar days, says ‘was told to think about family’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,945.00810.00
      Chennai
      75,951.00810.00
      Delhi
      76,103.00810.00
      Kolkata
      75,955.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.