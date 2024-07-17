Haryana announces 10% job quota, ₹60,000 subsidy for Agniveers: Check list of benefits

17 Jul 2024
The Haryana government has announced 10 per cent quota for Agniveers in posts of constable, mining guard, forest guard, jail warden and special police officer. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also announced that the government will offer a subsidy of 60,000 per annum to the industrial unit that pays an Agniveer a salary of 30,000 per month. 

Amid rising controversy about the Agniveer scheme, the Haryana Government introduced schemes and job quota aimed to assuage fears of uncertain fear among Agniveers.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini mentioned that the Agnipath scheme was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14 June 2022. 

Under this scheme, Agniveer is deployed in the Indian Army for 4 years.

CM Saini announced, "Our government will provide 10% horizontal reservation to Agniveers in Haryana in direct recruitment to the posts of Constable, Mining Guard, Forest Guard, Jail Warden and SPO recruited by the state government..."

"We will provide these Agniveers a relaxation of 3 years in the maximum age prescribed for government posts in Group B and C. In the case of the first batch of Agniveers, this age relaxation will be 5 years. The government will provide 5% horizontal reservation for Agniveers in direct recruitment to civil posts in Group C and 1% horizontal reservation in Group B. If Agniveer is given a salary of more than 30,000 per month by any industrial unit, then our government will give a subsidy of 60,000 per annum to that industrial unit..." CM Saini added.

(More details awaited…)

