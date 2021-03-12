The Haryana government on Friday presented a ₹1.55 lakh crore-budget for the next fiscal. "It is important for the budget to prioritise specific sectors that are key to leverage a rebound in the economy, particularly in times of crisis. We have identified health, agriculture and infrastructure as key priority areas that we need to focus recovery and resurgence," Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

"While focusing on health is of paramount importance in these times of unprecedented public health crisis, agriculture which forms the foundation of our economy and which is the sheet anchor of our self-reliance is critical," he emphasised.

The government has presented a budget of ₹1,55,645 crore for FY 2021-22, an increase of 13% over ₹1,37,738 crore for the current financial year ending 31 March. The latest outlay comprises 25 per cent of capital expenditure worth ₹38,718 crore and 75% of revenue expenditure to the tune of ₹1,16,927 crore.

As a part of the National Education Policy, the government plans to upgrade classroom infrastructure through blended learning models to improve learning outcomes. A sum of ₹700 crore will be allocated to promote technology-based learning in all government schools that will have digital classrooms, among other facilities.

Also, free education will be provided in government schools for class 9 to 12 students coming from all categories. A sum of ₹192 crore will be allocated for ensuring quality education and opportunities to them, as per budget provisions.

Special focus will be given to disadvantaged groups by creating SEZs to improve the enrolment from these groups. A Gender Inclusion Fund (GIF) of ₹114.52 crore will also be created to provide higher financial assistance to girl students in these SEZs.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also announced a new scheme — Mukhyamantri Antyodya Parivar Utthan Abhiyan — to help the poorest families as well as an increase in old-age pension to ₹2,500 from ₹2,250 per month, effective 1 from April. It will gather data from the Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID card) and identify the poorest one lakh families in the state.

"Each department of the government will prioritise schemes implemented by them for the upliftment of the identified poorest families. By 2025, if we are together in implementing the Abhiyan, I hope to see no family in the state living below the poverty line," he said.

Asserting that the state government is committed to doubling the farmer's income, Khattar also said that it needs to continue providing assistance to farmers for paving the way for the state's economic growth.

For the next financial year, the government has proposed an outlay of ₹6,110 crore. Out of that amount, ₹2,998 crore has been earmarked for agriculture and farmers welfare, ₹489 crore for horticulture, ₹1,225 crore for animal husbandry and dairying, ₹125 crore for fisheries and ₹1,274 crore for cooperatives.





"We are indebted to our farmers, whose toil and hard work has made Haryana the food bowl of the country. Agriculture is the mainstay of our economy. We are committed to doubling farmer's income and ensuring his/ her wellbeing," he said. The health sector has been allocated ₹7,731 crore in 2021-22 as against ₹6,433 crore in the current fiscal.

