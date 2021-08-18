Five years of IBC: A glass half full?

The average resolution time has come down from 4.3 years in the earlier regime to 1.6 years under IBC, as per the World Bank’s 2020 ease of doing business report. There is still some distance to go, however. In the US, for instance, the average time taken to resolve a bankruptcy case is only 1 year. The recovery rate in India (as a share of the claims made by creditors) stood at 71.6%, compared to 81% in the US. The recovery rate in Norway, the best performer in this parameter, is as high as 92.9%. If one looks at the outcome of the bankruptcy proceedings initiated against the 12 large accounts that were originally flagged by the RBI, the picture is a little bit more encouraging. Of these 12, resolution plans have been approved for nine firms, including Electrosteel Steels Ltd, Bhushan Steel Ltd and Essar Steel India Ltd. Two others were ordered to be liquidated and proceedings are underway in one case. Creditors of Essar Steel, which was bought by Arcelor Mittal India Pvt. Ltd, recovered ₹41,018 crore or about 83% of the claims admitted under the IBC process.