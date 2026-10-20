Health ministry, Pharmacy Council of India clash over pharmacist service rules

New Delhi: An unprecedented row has erupted between the Union health ministry and the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), a statutory body under the ministry, over recently notified regulations governing the recruitment, promotion and service conditions of government pharmacists.
New Delhi: An unprecedented row has erupted between the Union health ministry and the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), a statutory body under the ministry, over recently notified regulations governing the recruitment, promotion and service conditions of government pharmacists.
The ministry has declared the rules invalid, according to a circular dated 12 October, saying they were issued without government approval, according to two government officials. Mint has reviewed the circular.
The ministry has declared the rules invalid, according to a circular dated 12 October, saying they were issued without government approval, according to two government officials. Mint has reviewed the circular.
The PCI, which had published the regulations in the Gazette of India on 10 June “with the approval of the Central Government”, maintains that it acted within its statutory powers.
The Pharmacist Recruitment, Promotion and Service Regulations, 2025, issued by the PCI, seeks to establish an independent cadre of government pharmacists, their recruitment, promotions, service conditions and responsibilities.
The health and family welfare ministry has emphasized that no such approval was ever granted and concluded that the regulations were ultra vires the Pharmacy Act, 1948, and beyond the legal powers of the PCI, rendering them non est (non-existent) in the eye of law, according to the government circular.
Ultra vires, with roots in Latin, refers to actions that exceeded legal authority.
Ultra vires, says ministry
“The preamble to the said PCI notification claims that the Regulations were framed ‘with the approval of the Central Government,’” the 12 October circular read.
“These regulations have been issued without the approval of the Central government, and as opined by Department of Legal Affairs (DoLA), the impugned regulations are ultra vires the Act and beyond the authority of the PCI and are therefore non est in the eye of law.” Non est, again from Latin, means “does not exist.”
The ministry has directed the health secretaries of all states and Union territories, hospital divisions, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) to take note of the order. Further, recruiting authorities and government healthcare departments have been instructed not to initiate or consider any administrative or regulatory action based on the invalid framework, the circular noted.
Authorities in the loop: PCI
The PCI contends that the health ministry was informed about the new regulations.
“The Council has acted strictly within its statutory powers under the Pharmacy Act to safeguard public health and reform the profession. While qualifications have evolved over the years to BPharm, MPharm and PharmD, government pharmacists were still stuck with decades-old pay scales and structures. We formulated these recruitment and promotion regulations to address these legitimate demands,” PCI president Montu Patel told Mint on the phone.
Addressing the ministry’s claim that the gazette notification was unapproved, Patel said, “Authorities were kept fully informed. We repeatedly sought their permissions but received neither an affirmative nor a negative reply. We eventually wrote to them stating that in the interest of the profession, we would proceed to notify the regulations, which we did with their complete knowledge. We have documented proof of every communication and will present all records.”
The PCI regulates pharmacy education, training and professional practice in India under the Pharmacy Act, 1948, and oversees the registration of pharmacists.
The ministry in response to Mint’s queries pointed out that the PCI “is entrusted with regulating standards of pharmacy education.” "It is important to distinguish between regulation of pharmacy education and matters relating to recruitment, promotion, pay scales and cadre restructuring, which are governed by the applicable rules and procedures of the respective Central and State Government employing authorities,” it further added.
Data from the PCI and the Central Bureau of Health Intelligence’s National Health Profile show that India has more than 1.6 million registered pharmacists, of whom around 400,000 work in the government sector. The rest are employed across retail pharmacies, healthcare facilities and the pharmaceutical industry.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 10 and 18 of the Pharmacy Act, 1948, the Pharmacy Council of India, with the approval of the Central Government, hereby makes the regulations namely: Pharmacist Recruitment, Promotion and Service Regulations, 2025,” the 10 June notification said.
Progressive rules, says lobby
A pharmacist industry group asked the government to reconsider its stance and approve the framework proposed by the PCI. “The Pharmacy Council of India’s move to frame updated recruitment rules was an encouraging step taken strictly in the interest of pharmacists and pharmacy students. The government should have approved these regulations instead of stalling them,” said Shashi Bhushan Singh, president, Akhil Bhartiya Pharmacists Association.
Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state with some 250 million people, has just around 7,700 pharmacist positions across community and primary health centres, Singh added, stressing the need for structured recruitment rules keeping safety in public health in mind.
The PCI’s Patel further flagged other policies stalled within the ministry. “Key reforms—including the Minimum Standards for Teachers Regulations, amendments to DPharm, BPharm, MPharm and PharmD rules, and the Clinical Pharmacy Practice policy—remain held up indefinitely. This delay is impacting pharmacy education and future of the young professionals,” he said, adding the council will formally represent to higher levels of the government on the delays.
According to the PCI’s 2025-26 annual report, India has more than 10,350 approved pharmacy institutions and programmes, with a combined annual intake capacity of 662,000 students across diploma and degree courses.
(The full response of the ministry to Mint: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare remains committed to strengthening pharmacy education, promoting professional development and safeguarding the interests of pharmacists, who play an important role in India’s healthcare delivery system. The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), established under the Pharmacy Act, 1948, is entrusted with regulating standards of pharmacy education. Proposals received from PCI are examined in accordance with the statutory provisions, prescribed procedures and applicable legal requirements, including matters pending judicial consideration.
With regard to the Pharmacist Recruitment, Promotion and Service Regulations notified by PCI on 8 June 2026, the Ministry has clarified that the requisite prior approval of the Central Government had not been obtained. The Ministry's circular dated 12 October 2026 was issued to provide clarity to all stakeholders and ensure that decisions are taken within the established legal framework. It is important to distinguish between regulation of pharmacy education and matters relating to recruitment, promotion, pay scales and cadre restructuring, which are governed by the applicable rules and procedures of the respective Central and State Government employing authorities.
The Ministry recognises the important contribution of pharmacists and remains committed to addressing matters concerning their professional growth and service conditions through appropriate institutional mechanisms, consultation with stakeholders and established procedures. Cadre and service reviews are continuing processes, and necessary measures are considered from time to time in accordance with the applicable rules. The Ministry's approach is guided by the principles of legal clarity, institutional coordination and the long-term interests of pharmacy professionals, while ensuring that all decisions are taken through due process.)