Heatstroke and deaths data now being digitally recorded for accuracy in 21 states
As several parts of the country face a severe heatwave, the National Centre for Disease Control has created a digital platform to record cases and deaths from heatstroke.
New Delhi: With several parts of the country facing a severe heatwave, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has created a digital platform to record cases and deaths from heatstroke, according to officials aware of the matter.
