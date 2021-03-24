Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >Policy >Higher fare in trains: Some special trains introduced to meet additional demands, says Piyush Goyal

Higher fare in trains: Some special trains introduced to meet additional demands, says Piyush Goyal

**VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)(PTI03_24_2021_000027A)
2 min read . 09:20 PM IST PTI

  • Piyush Goyal said that the national transporter had earned 12,409.49 crore as passenger revenue between April, 2020 to February, 2021 as against 48,809.40 crore for the same period last year

NEW DELHI : Stating that during the COVID-19 pandemic, some special trains on special charges have been introduced to meet the additional demands over different sectors, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Stating that during the COVID-19 pandemic, some special trains on special charges have been introduced to meet the additional demands over different sectors, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament on Wednesday.

He was answering a query on the rise in ticket fares of trains.

TRENDING STORIES See All

He was answering a query on the rise in ticket fares of trains.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

He said that the national transporter had earned 12,409.49 crore as passenger revenue between April, 2020 to February, 2021 as against 48,809.40 crore for the same period last year.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said that in view of health advisory due to COVID-19, regular train services are running as COVID specials on the fare as applicable for regular time-tabled trains.

"During COVID times as passenger demands are not uniform over different sectors, some special trains on special charges have been introduced to meet the additional demands over different sectors as per already published fare for special trains on special charges as applicable.

"Further, unreserved second class has been declared as reserved second class in view of pandemic situation. In view of COVID-19 protocol, fare in short distance trains also varies depending upon categorization of trains as either COVID special second class unreserved express or train on demand/festival special or passenger special," he said.

In reply to a separate question, Goyal said that the operational cost of the railway since March 2020 to February 2021 is 1,34,361 crore, including the expenditure for the month of March 2020)

Goyal, while replying to a query, on the revenues generated by the IRCTC, Goyal said that in 2018-2019, the e-ticketing website of the railways generated a revenue of 32,070 crore, in 2019-20, 34,055 crore and the earnings dipped to 14,915 crore 2020-21 til February.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

He also said that 'e-payment facility is provided to freight customers for collection of freight charges and wagon registration fee. Collection of freight charges through epayment which has gone up from 76.16 percent last year (2019-20) to 83.77 per cent in the current financial year (2020-21), he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.