Deep in debt, Himachal Pradesh is a case study in how not to run a state

The state continued with its tax-free budgets and populist spending—this time funded by debt. At one point (in 1999-2000), its outstanding debt touched 79% of gross state domestic product (GSDP). As the situation spiralled out of control, efforts were made to set right the finances. A white paper was published in December 1999 highlighting the precarious state of finances and the need for a ‘no tax budget’ culture to go. Professional tax was levied on doctors, lawyers and chartered accountants. A massive hue and cry resulted in it being withdrawn almost immediately. Similarly, attempts to cut back unnecessary expenses were made, such as closing unviable schools, base recruitment in the government and so on. They led to protests by the opposition.