Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced that a committee will be set up under the chairmanship of chief secretary Ram Subagh Singh for restoring the old pension scheme in the state.

He made this announcement in the Vidhan Sabha while replying to the motion of thanks at the Governor’s address. Jai Ram said his government was working for the welfare of employees.

The old pension scheme for government employees was discontinued in the country from April 1, 2004, and the new National Pension Scheme (NPS) was implemented.

In a major announcement in its budget, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government decided to implement the old pension scheme from next fiscal for all employees appointed on or after January 1, 2004.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said there were no plans now for considering any proposal to bring back the old pension scheme for those state government employees who joined service on or after January 1, 2004.

National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS), an umbrella body of more than 14 lakh central and state government employees, had recently written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for NPS modification.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.