Himachal Pradesh increases VAT on diesel by ₹3/litre, cites huge losses due to heavy rains2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh government has increased the value added tax (VAT) on diesel by ₹3 per litre to ₹10.40 per litre to enhance revenue. The increase comes as the state is dealing with widespread damage caused by heavy rainfall.
Himachal Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced an increase in the value added tax (VAT) on diesel. The state in a bid to enhance revenue increased VAT on diesel by ₹3 per litre to ₹10.40 per litre.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×