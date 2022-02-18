Hope for 100% tariff elimination over next few years: UAE Minister of Economy

Emphasizing that the comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) between India and UAE will benefit both countries, UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri told Mint in an exclusive interview over email that its companies stand to gain from frictionless access to the fifth-biggest economy in the world and the booming middle-class. Allowing companies to access the government procurement process for the first time will open up investment opportunities for both sides, the UAE minister said after signing the pact with India’s commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday. UAE companies are looking at investment opportunities in India’s key sectors like logistics, construction, infrastructure, telecom, and renewable energy, he added.

The CEPA signed today between India and the UAE removes tariffs on 80% of products. Do you see scope to go further in the coming years?

With tariffs removed on 80% of products, there isn’t much further to go. But we do hope to reach 100% over the course of the next few years. The whole point of the CEPA is to improve market access for our businesses – in both countries. The entire process has been about leveling the playing field. The tariff elimination covers key sectors such as aluminium, Copper, Steel, polyethylene, polypropylene and other goods and services from different sectors. But it’s important to note that we have tried at all times to ensure this CEPA is to the benefit of both sides.

How does the agreement help business and investments in the two countries? Which sectors are investors from the UAE looking for investment in India?

The UAE and India are already enjoying a number of high-level joint-ventures in priority sectors, reflecting the urgency of developing solutions in areas such as solar power, food security, logistics infrastructure, telecoms, and advanced technology. So we do see those collaborations accelerating with more avenues for expansion. But this is deal that will allow for the private sector to dictate where the opportunities lie. By reducing tariffs on 80% of products, this is about accelerating the flow of goods and services and encouraging collaborations and joint ventures. We are offering particular support for SMEs, which are the backbone of both economies.

Is government procurement also part of the trade pact?

Yes, for the first time, companies will be allowed to access the government procurement process of both countries.

What sectors will particularly benefit from the CEPA?

It’s important to point out that this deal has been structured to ensure maximum benefits to both parties. For instance, the tariff elimination covers key sectors such as aluminium, copper, steel, polyethylene, Polypropylene, other goods and services from different sectors. A total of 11 service sectors and more than 100 sub-sectors were part of the negotiations, including Business services (incl. professional services – computer accounting, real estate, advertising packaging, etc.), Telecommunication services, Construction and related services, Educational services, Environmental services, Financial and insurance services, Health-related and social services, Tourism and travel-related services (incl. including hotel travel agency services); Recreational, Cultural and Sporting services, and Transport services (incl. maritime and air transport services, and airport services and repair).

With India looking to make substantial gains in trade and investments through the crucial bilateral deal, what lies in it for the UAE?

This CEPA has been structured to benefit both parties. We don’t see this as one side gaining and other losing. From the UAE perspective, this CEPA is part of a bold series of initiatives to pave the way for the next 50 years of growth and opportunity. The goal was clear: to double the size of economy from AED 1.4 trillion to AED 3 trillion in 2030. This required bold new strategies for diversification. Also, as a response to the global pandemic, we understood the need to rebuild our trade partnerships to, accelerate the free flow of goods, strengthen supply chains, increase trade volumes to and from the UAE, enhance our status as a facilitator of global trade, and accelerate investment and joint-venture opportunities. This CEPA is a crucial part of our strategy to reengineer our economy to meet the challenges of the post-Covid world and create a dynamic, resilient and future-proof economy.

How does partnership with India help the UAE?

Our companies will benefit from frictionless access to the fifth-biggest economy in the world, a booming middle-class, investment opportunities in sectors such as logistics, construction, infrastructure, telecoms and renewable energy, access to government procurement for the first time, a platform for collaboration and expansion. The UAE as a whole will benefit from greater trade volumes and the creation of 140,000 jobs in priority sectors

