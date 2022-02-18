Hope for 100% tariff elimination over next few years: UAE Minister of Economy

This CEPA has been structured to benefit both parties. We don’t see this as one side gaining and other losing. From the UAE perspective, this CEPA is part of a bold series of initiatives to pave the way for the next 50 years of growth and opportunity. The goal was clear: to double the size of economy from AED 1.4 trillion to AED 3 trillion in 2030. This required bold new strategies for diversification. Also, as a response to the global pandemic, we understood the need to rebuild our trade partnerships to, accelerate the free flow of goods, strengthen supply chains, increase trade volumes to and from the UAE, enhance our status as a facilitator of global trade, and accelerate investment and joint-venture opportunities. This CEPA is a crucial part of our strategy to reengineer our economy to meet the challenges of the post-Covid world and create a dynamic, resilient and future-proof economy.