Hospitality sector may be granted infra status

M.P. Bezbaruah, secretary-general, Hotel Association of India (HAI), also said that government’s tourism-related programmes such as ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ would be successful only if the hospitality sector grows. “Instead of the government pitching in, why not encourage the industry to invest and give them some incentives. Whatever little outgo the government would make, it will be compensated by hundred-times more returns from the sector," Bezbaruah said.

